180 new line projects taken up by railways: Government

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said the Indian Railways took up 180 new line projects with 34 new lines in Bihar.

“Railways have taken up 180 new line projects in various states which are in various stages of execution,” Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The project includes 34 in Bihar, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, two in Kerala and one each in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Gohain most of the new line projects have been taken up primarily on socio-economic considerations in backward and remote areas for the speedy development of the economically backward areas.

The Minister also said that the completion of railway projects requires clearances from various departments of state government and Central ministries like acquisition of land, statutory clearances like forestry and wildlife, and shifting of utilities.

–IANS

aks/pgh/bg