1,819 entities, individuals default on penalty payments: SEBI

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday disclosed that 1,819 individuals and entities have defaulted on the payments of penalties imposed by it through adjudication orders which were passed up to December 31, 2017.

The list of defaulters issued by the regulator on Friday contains the oldest case from 1998 and some from the year 2000.

The markets regulator compiled the list out of the orders its has passed till December 31, 2017.

SEBI can recover outstanding dues by attaching the properties, assets and accounts of defaulters.

In 2013, the central government empowered SEBI to attach properties as well as bank accounts of individuals and entities who default on payment of penalties and other dues.

