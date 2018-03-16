19 containers drown as ships collide in Karachi

Islamabad, March 20 (IANS) Nineteen containers drowned and went missing in the Arabian Sea after two ships collided at the port in Pakistan’s Karachi city, the media reported on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a private terminal, South Asia Pakistan Terminals, affiliated to the port when a cargo ship hit an anchored cargo ship during berthing, Geo News said.

Two berths of the dockyard were damaged in the crash and the containers went missing. But there was no casualty.

Operations at the port were suspended for a few hours following the accident.

