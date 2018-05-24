19 CRPF troopers injured in Srinagar accident

Srinagar, May 27 (IANS) Nineteen Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in a road accident here on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred after a CRPF vehicle went out of the driver’s control in the city’s Bemina area and turned turtle.

One trooper is reported to have suffered critical injuries, the police added.

The police have not confirmed earlier reports that said the accident took place after the vehicle was attacked by stone pelters.

–IANS

sq/ksk