Manila , March 21 (IANS) Nineteen persons were killed in southern Philippines when a bus ran off a highway and plunged into a ravine. At least 25 others have been injured in the incident, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday in Sablayan town of Occidental Mindoro.

The bus driver lost control over the vehicle and it crashed, Acris Panillo, head of disaster risk management office said.

–IANS

