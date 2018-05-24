19 IS militants killed in Afghan airstrikes

Kabul, May 27 (IANS) At least 19 militants of the Islamic State (IS) terror group were killed in airstrikes targeting their hideouts in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

“The strikes were conducted in Haska Mina district on Saturday, killing 19 militants,” Xinhua news agency cited the ministry as saying in a statement.

Among the killed were two IS divisional commanders named Qari Esrar and Mullah Hasghar, the statement said.

However, it is uncertain whether the strikes were launched by the Afghan Air Force, NATO or the US-led coalition forces.

