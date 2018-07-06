19 killed in chemical plant blast in China

Beijing, July 13 (IANS) A blast in an industrial park in China’s Sichuan Province killed 19 and injured 12 on Thursday evening, local authorities said.

The blast occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at a chemical plant Hengda in an industrial park in Jiang’an County, Yibin City, according to the provincial work safety administration.

The Jiang’an county government said the fire has been put out on Friday morning. The injured are in stable condition.

Further investigation is underway, Xinhua reported.

The company Hengda, registered in June 2015, mainly produces chemical products.

–IANS

