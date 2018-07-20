19 killed in Vietnam floods

Hanoi, July 23 (IANS) Downpour and floods triggered by Typhoon Son Tinh have left at least 19 people dead in Vietnam, officials said.

Besides, 17 people sustained injuries and 13 were missing in Vietnam’s central and northern regions, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the deceased, 11 were from northern Yen Bai province, and two from central Thanh Hoa province and northern Son La province each. Among the people listed as missing, 11 were from Yen Bai and three from Thanh Hoa.

Heavy rain, flash floods and landslides also destroyed 217 houses and inundated around 9,600 houses.

According to Vietnam’s National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, heavy rain may continue to last for days in the regions, and more flash floods and landslides are likely to hit Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces.

