19 regional medical colleges to get geriatric training centres

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry has approved 19 regional geriatric centres in government medical colleges of 18 states sanctioned for specialized care and training purpose under the National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE) scheme, said junior minister for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel here on Thursday.

“Two National Centres for Ageing (NCA) in AIIMS Delhi and Madras Medical College, Chennai have been sanctioned to be developed as centres of excellence for geriatrics,” Patel stated during an event.

The minister stated that the rapidly changing global demographics have resulted in a sharp rise in the demand for senior care services.

“This, coupled with an increased life expectancy of the population and an increased tendency globally to have nuclear families. Preventive and promotive care, management of illness, health manpower development for geriatric services, medical rehabilitation and therapeutic intervention and IEC are some of the strategies envisaged in the NPHCE,” Patel added.

–IANS

som/ahm/vm