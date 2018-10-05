19-year-old commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) A 19-year-old young man on Sunday committed suicide by shooting himself outside his residence in Delhi, police said.

At around 6.30 a.m., Gulshan’s father found him sprawled with a gunshot injury in Dwarka’s Matiala area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The hospital alerted the police regarding the youth, Alphonse added.

“During investigation, it was found that Gulshan had received a gunshot injury from very close range,” the officer said, adding that four live cartridges were recovered from his pocket.

“It appears to be a case of suicide… We are investigating the case from other angles too,” he added.

–IANS

