1st Haj batch from J&K to leave for Saudi Arabia (Lead, correcting intro)

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) The first batch of 820 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir will be leaving for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to perform this year’s Haj pilgrimage.

Special buses from the Srinagar Haj House in Bemina area took the pilgrims to the Srinagar International airport early on Saturday.

Authorities said four Air India flights will be carrying them to the West Asian nation.

The last flight of Haj pilgrims will leave on July 25.

After an additional quota of 250 seats was allowed to the state by the All India Haj Committee, over 10,000 pilgrims from the state were able to perform this year’s pilgrimage.

The first flight carrying the pilgrims will return here on August 25 and the last on September 7.

