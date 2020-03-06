1st pics of Johnson-Symonds released since baby announcement

London, March 8 (IANS) Downing Street has released the first set of photographs of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds after the couple announced their engagement and they they were expecting a baby later this year.

On Saturday, Symonds was pictured at Number 10 with the Prime Minister at a reception to mark International Women’s Day, reports the Metro newspaper.

The pictures showed the growing baby bump and a large engagement ring around her finger.

In making the announcement on Instagram last month, Symonds said the baby was due in “early summer” and that she felt “incredibly blessed”.

She has not been seen in public since the general election on December 12, 2019.

Johnson and Symonds are the first unmarried couple to officially live together in Downing Street and, earlier this week, the Prime Minister said he would “almost certainly” take paternity leave, the Metro newspaper reported.

The couple’s baby would be the third child born to a serving Prime Minister’s after Tony Blair and David Cameron each fathered children while at Number 10.

Blair’s wife Cherie gave birth to son Leo in May 2000, while Cameron and his wife Samantha welcomed daughter Florence in 2010.

–IANS

ksk/