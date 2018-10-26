‘2.0’ trailer to be launched on Nov 3

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) The trailer of the much-awaited “2.0”, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, will be out on November 3.

“The fifth force is coming! Gear up, ‘2.0’ trailer launching on November 3,” Akshay tweeted on Sunday.

Bollywood’s ‘khiladi’ will be seen playing a dark superhero in the movie, directed by S. Shankar. The sci-fi thriller film is a sequel of 2010 film “Enthiran” — released in Hindi as “Robot”.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of his 51st birthday, Akshay had treated his fans with a fresh poster of his character from the movie.

He called it his “most powerful character and one which has probably stayed with me for the longest time”.

“I am the dark superhero for those who don’t have a voice! Humans beware,” he had posted.

In a poster that he shared along the post, he looked almost unrecognisable as the antagonist with prosthetics.

–IANS

rb/mr