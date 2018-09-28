2 abductied in Bihar in 2 days

Patna, Sep 29 (IANS) Two people, including a 15-year-old school boy and a bank official, were abducted in Bihar in the last two days, police said on Saturday.

Shivam, the son of a homoeopath, was kidnapped from Rupaspur locality in Patna and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh has been demanded from his family for safe release.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said a case was lodged on Friday in this connection and police have launched operation to rescue the boy.

According to police officers here, people suspected to be involved in the abduction have been detained and are being interrogated by the police.

In another case, Jaivardhan Kumar, a branch manager of Bihar Kshetriya Grameen Bank, was abducted in Sheikhpura district on Thursday evening when he was returning home. “Police have been trying to rescue him,” Sheikhpura Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar said.

The abductors have reportedly demanded a ransom from the family.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has repeatedly claimed in recent weeks that crimes, including kidnappings, had come down drastically during his rule.

–IANS

ik/vm