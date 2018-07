Srinagar, July 9 (IANS) Two Amarnath pilgrims from Punjab were killed and six others injured in a road accident on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and it rolled down from the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Qazigund area.

The police identified the victims as Guarav Brar and Vinod Kumar of Ludhiana.

–IANS

