2 Americans, 1 Afghan injured in Kandahar shooting

Kabul, Oct 18 (IANS) At least two Americans and an Afghan were injured in a shooting at the Governor’s complex in the country’s Kandahar province on Thursday, but the commander of Nato’s Resolute Support Mission, Austin ‘Scott’ Miller, escaped unhurt.

NATO mission spokesperson Knut Peters said that there was an incident at the Kandahar palace and initial reports indicated an Afghan on Afghan situation, Efe news reported.

Peters said two Americans were wounded in the crossfire while Miller, who was coming out of a meeting with the authorities in the building, escaped uninjured.

An official said that the provincial governor’s spokesperson Aziz Ahmad Azizi was wounded in the incident.

The US added 3,000 soldiers in 2017 to the already existing 8,000 strong contingent under NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

Since the end of NATO’s combat mission in January 2015, the government in Kabul has been losing territory to the insurgents and the Special Inspector-General for Afghanistan Reconstruction of the US Congress said that the Afghan government now controls only 56 per cent of its territory.

–IANS

soni/