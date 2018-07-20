2 arrested for killing e-rickshaw driver

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Two men, accused of killing a 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver afer a scuffle, have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

“At about 2 a.m. on July 20, Jagdish was found lying dead near Jalebi Chowk, Madanpur Khadar (in south Delhi). He was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital by a police team, where he was declared dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal told media here.

Jagdish was unmarried and used to live with his mother and two brothers.

Two residents of Dakshinpuri — Aamir, 24, and Zakir, 35 — involved in the murder, were arrested from Sangam Vihar.

The accused told police that they had come to meet someone Aamir considered to be his sister in J.J. Colony, but on the way, had a minor quarrel with local boys over something trivial.

As they were going back, Jagdish, thinking the two strangers were drunk, asked them what they were doing his locality, and this led to a scuffle in which they stabbed Jagdish with a knife and fled.

–IANS

