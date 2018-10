New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Two men in their mid-20s, working with a multinational company here, have been held for allegedly raping their colleague in their office, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said the victim reported the incident on Saturday night.

“The victim must be in her early 20s. The crime happened at their company office in (South Delhi’s) Vasant Kunj,” he said.

