2 Brampton men charged in $2mn casino fraud

Two Brampton residents and one from Markham have been charged with fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document. They are Sunilkumar Patel, 53, and Daud Srosh, 47, and Yuan Wang, 40.

The two Brampton men are facing fraud charges after a scheme that targeted casinos in Quebec and Ontario last year.

It is alleged that a group of GTA residents targeted casinos in Quebec and Ontario and in all attempted to commit frauds exceeding $2 million, police say.

The OPP’s Niagara Investigations Unit and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) discovered a link with casinos in Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. -CINEWS