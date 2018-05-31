2 BSF troopers killed, 6 injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation

Jammu, June 3 (IANS) Two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were killed and six others injured on Sunday in indiscriminate Pakistan shelling and firing on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The victims, Assistant Sub-Inspector S.N. Yadav and constable V.K. Pandey, were killed in the ceasefire violation in Akhnoor sector’s Pargwal sub-sector, the police said.

“Five civilians and a BSF trooper who were injured have been shifted for treatment to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu city,” police sources said.

The Pakistan Rangers targeted 30 villages and 10 BSF border outposts and shells fired from across the border have also landed in Pargwal market.

“Heavy firing exchanges are ongoing in Pargwal and Kanachak sub-sectors,” the sources added.

Residents of the border villages have been advised to remain indoors till the situation stabilises.

The ceasefire violation started at around 3. 0 a.m.

Sunday’s ceasefire violation comes just five days after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact in an effort to ensure peace on both the International Border and the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

–IANS

sq/ksk