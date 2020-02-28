2 cases against gangster Ravi Pujari in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 5 (IANS) The Kerala Police will soon file a fresh chargesheet against gangster Ravi Pujari in two cases in which he has now confessed, said a top police official.

Speaking to IANS, Kerala ADGP Crime Branch, Tomin Thachenkery confirmed the same.

“Two cases in which he has a role is in Kasargode. One case is of 2010 and another one of 2013. The Kasargode police will soon register a fresh chargesheet based on his confession. Since he was extradited, all the police action will be based on the international extradition treaties,” said Thachenkery.

Pujari was extradited from Senegal last month by the Karnataka Police and is presently in their custody.

Meanwhile, it has also been alleged that one of the confessions by Pujari states that two top Kerala Police officers had taken money from him as part of a deal involving a businessman in the state.

–IANS

