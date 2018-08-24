2 companies fleecing people, Bengal government silent: Congress

Kolkata, Aug 25 (IANS) West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Adhir Chowdhury on Friday accused the state government of not taking action against two private companies charging “significantly higher rates” for providing High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for the vehicles here, compared to other states.

The two companies were awarded the 10-year contract for HSRP project way back in 2010 by the erstwhile Left Front government.

In a statement, Chowdhury said the two companies are implementing the scheme with weighted average cost of Rs 350 for each vehicle in West Bengal, while in other states like Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the HSRP charges are much lower.

The Congress leader alleged that the state government has not taken any steps against the two companies in the last eight years in spite of the irregularities.

“In West Bengal, the average weighted cost for HSRP by one of the companies is Rs 350, while the average rate for the scheme by the same company is Rs 145 and Rs 135 in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, respectively,” the release said.

Chowdhury also accused the two companies of being involved in irregularities like subcontracting which is strictly prohibited by the Supreme Court and also violates the HSRP order of 2001.

–IANS

