2-day convention on ‘battlefield tourism in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 10 (IANS) The prospects of introducing Battlefield Tourism in Rajasthan will be taken up at the seventh edition of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) Convention due Sept 13-14 in Bharatpur, said Randhir Vikram Singh, general secretary, Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) Convention 2018.

Addressing the media, he said a presentation on the idea to recreate the famous battles fought in Rajasthan will be given by Lt Gen Cherish Mathson, GOC-in-C South West Command, at a special session on September 13.

Rajasthan has been witness to many wars in history and has many interesting war sites.

Singh said India has captured only 1 per cent of the world tourism market. “So, there is a huge potential for growth in the tourism and hospitality sector,” he said.

The IHHA Convention 2018 will focus on revitalizing India as a heritage destination, Singh added.

The conference was also addressed by the convention chairman Rajendra Singh Pachar. He said there is a need to also look at the preservation of privately owned properties being used by the public.

“These properties are being destroyed because private owners don’t have the means to restore them. Also, they don’t want government investment because they fear losing ownership of the properties,” Pachar said.

The two-day convention will witness participation by several national and international experts who will speak on topics such as preservation of heritage building, museums and promoting lesser-known destinations.

