2 dead as truck hits pedestrians at India Gate (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) A man and his eight-year-old daughter were killed while two others were injured after the driver of a dumper truck lost control and rammed into autos and pedestrians near India Gate here early on Tuesday, police said.

The police has arrested the driver, Raman, and his truck was also seized.

“We received a Police Control Room call at around 12.20 a.m. regarding the accident on Man Singh Road. A team was rushed to the spot and found that the dumper had crashed into the Rajpath lawns (south side) after hitting several vehicles and crossing over the footpath,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said the girl Manya’s 42-year-old father Kewal Diwan was found lying behind dumper following the accident. The two were declared dead on arrival at a hospital. They were residents of Geeta Colony.

According to a family member, Kewal along with his wife Poonam and two daughters — Manya (8) and Myra (3) were on a family outing when they met with the accident.

“The accident occurred just before they were planning to return home after having ice cream at India Gate. Kewal was on the driver’s seat and Manya was standing in front when a dumper hit their motorcycle. Poonam was just about to sit on the pillion seat with Myra. Kewal pushed his wife and daughter Myra away but could not save himself and Manya,” said Lavleen, Poonam’s sister.

Kewal was employed in the stock exchange.

“Raman has a fracture in his right hand. He has been sent for treatment to to LNJP hospital, where he will be tested for alcohol. A case has been registered in this regard,” the officer added.

Witnesses told the police that the truck first hit the divider and then rammed into autos and pedestrians standing near the footpath.

