2 drug peddlers arrested in central Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 23 (IANS) Two drug peddlers were arrested with banned psychotropic substances from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

The police officers at a checkpoint, established near Budgam’s Kawoosa area, intercepted a vehicle bearing chassis number D97761 and arrested two drug peddlers. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Khan and Ashiq Ahmad Shergojre and both are said to be locals.

The Officers also recovered 550 bottles of banned Rexorid and 1,200 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon from their possession.

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is going on.

Separately, a police party from the same district seized four vehicles loaded with LPG cylinders. These cylinders were being transported for black marketing.

Of late, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been seeking public cooperation in curbing social crimes in their neighbourhood.

“Community members can share information pertaining to social crimes with police. We reassure them that our efforts in curbing social crimes shall continue,” police said.

