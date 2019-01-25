2 elderly women killed in Malaysian food coupons stampede

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 29 (IANS) Two elderly women were killed in a stampede caused by a crowd jostling to get free food coupons in Malaysia, the media reported on Tuesday.

Only 200 coupons were available but more than 1,000 people showed up at an indoor market in Pudu district here on Monday, reports BBC.

The victims were identified as Law Ion Nang, 78, and Ah Poh, 85.

A management official of Pudu Integrated Commercial Complex, where the event took place, told The Star daily that the event was to mark the Lunar New Year, which occurs next week.

The coupons were being given out to elderly people.

