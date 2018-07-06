2 girls hospitalised after eating mid-day meal

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Two girls were hospitalised here on Saturday after eating the mid-day meal served in their school, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the two students of classes seven and eight at MCD Primary School, Trilokpuri complained of stomach ache after having their meals and were taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

“They are under observation. Rest of the kids who were served with the same meal haven’t shown any such symptoms and are completely fine,” the police officer said.

He said there will be an enquiry into the incident after getting a statement from the doctors.

–IANS

