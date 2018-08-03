2 held for robbing wig hair worth Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested for stealing hair used for making wigs from a store in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused, along with their accomplice Rahul, entered a shop in west Delhi’s Nangloi, run by two brothers — Jahangir Hussain and Tajjudin Hussain — posing as customers and robbed them of the hair worth Rs 25 lakh on July 27, according to the police.

The accused also took away Rs 30,000 cash and their mobile phones.

“Our team, on August 5, first arrested Mangel Sain, 42, from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, and later nabbed Ajay Kumar, 42, from Delhi in the hair robbery case,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju P. Kuruvilla.

The police have recovered four bags of such hair, a country-made pistol, some cartridges and a Santro car used in the crime.

