2 held for snatching gold chain

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Two persons were arrested on Friday for snatching a gold chain from a woman here a week ago, police said.

Acting on a tip, Nadeem (20) and Faizan (21) were taken into custody from Nehru Vihar in north Delhi and the chain was recovered from them.

On October 26, the bike-borne accused snatched the gold chain from the woman when she was walking on a street with her child in Dayalpur after threatening her with a knife.

The crime was captured on CCTV camera, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravinder Yadav said, leading to Friday’s arrests.

–IANS

