2 held for spoofing Shah’s phone to demand Rs 3 cr

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested two persons for allegedly spoofing landline numbers of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence and office to dupe a Minister in Haryana.

The accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh and Upkar Singh.

According to sources, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala received a call this month demanding Rs 3 crore for the party fund. The caller claimed to be speaking from Shah’s residence.

But Chautala got suspicious and reported it to the state police, which contacted the Delhi Police and sought their help.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the two from Haryana Bhawan, here. They had accepted their involvement in the crime, the police claimed.

The accused used an app, which is banned in India, to call Chautala. However, it can be downloaded from Opera web browser.

According to sources, one of the accused owns a leather business and is resident of Sirsa, Haryana, and the other is from Chandigarh and owns a taxi stand there.

They came in contact following a land deal three months ago and got the idea of the crime from a TV serial, sources said. They learnt call spoofing and collected Chautala’s contact details, sources added.

–IANS

hindi-rt/pcj