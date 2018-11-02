2 Hizbul militants killed in J&K gunfight

Srinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) Two Kashmiri Hizbul militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Following specific inputs about the presence of militants, security forces cordoned off Safanagri village early in the day, prompting the hiding terrorists to fire that led to the encounter, a police officer said.

Both slain Hizbul Mujahideen militants were identified as Muhammad Idrees and Amir Hussain.

A search operation was underway.

