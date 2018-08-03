2 illegal arms suppliers arrested with 50 pistols

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Delhi Police has busted a module of illegal arms suppliers and arrested two persons here with 50 pistols that were to be supplied to a gangster, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the accused persons, identified as Ajeem and Aash, are natives of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday night from North Delhi’s Sant Nagar by a team of the Special Cell following a tip-off. They were caught red-handed when they were supplying the consignment to their contact, a senior police officer said.

“We are questioning them to know more details and their routes. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

–IANS

