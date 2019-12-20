2 Indian students die in Dubai road accident

Dubai, Dec 26 (IANS) Two Indian students were killed in a horrific road accident in Dubai on Christmas Day, it was reported on Thursday.

The victims, Rohit Krishnakumar (19) and Sharat Kumar (21) had returned home to Dubai for the winter holidays from their universities in the UK and the US, respectively, reports the Khaleej Times.

Family friends said the accident took place inside the Gardens, a residential area near Jebel Ali at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

It was reported that Sharath and Rohit, along with two other friends had driven to a nearby food joint from the former’s house for a late-night snack.

Both students were killed on-the-spot, however, the details of the crash are presently unknown, said family sources.

The families of both the boys are originally from Kerala, India; however, they have been working in the United Arab Emirates for several years.

The students were friends since childhood and were both former students of the Delhi Private School. The mortal remains of both boys are to be repatriated back home to India on Thursday.

–IANS

ksk/