2 injured as mob attacks BSES anti-power theft team

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Two persons were injured when a team of Delhi power distribution company (discom) BSES checking power theft was allegedly attacked by a mob in Lal Kuan locality of Pul Prahladpur area of Delhi, the company said on Wednesday.

Describing the locality as a “high power theft area in south Delhi,” a BSES statement said it is a locality where it loses around 2-3 million units of electricity annually.

“After detecting direct theft of electricity and booking one Irfan at C-40 Lal Kuan, the team moved to the adjoining premises. Meanwhile, Akbar (father of Irfan), along with the resident of C-33 (Sabbir Ansari) and his son, launched an unprovoked attack on BSES’ inspection team with sticks and bricks,” it said.

The discom said a case of power theft had already been registered against Akbar. “Sabbir Ansari too had been booked for power theft in 2011,” it said.

In the ensuing melee, two team leaders — Manish Sharma and Vishal Prabhakar — sustained serious injuries. While Vishal received injuries in his right leg, Manish sustained injuries on his chest and leg.

“Police was called by dialling 100 and senior BSES officials too rushed to the venue. They took the injured to the AIIMS Trauma Centre,” the company said.

Subsequently, an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was filed against the culprits. While Sabbir and Akbar have been arrested, Irfan is absconding, it added.

According to the discom, the bail applications of the arrested accused were rejected on Tuesday by the Metropolitan Magistrate at the Saket Court.

Condemning the incident, a BSES spokesperson noted that even in February this year, a discom team was attacked and a senior official had sustained head injuries.

“Such incidents are not infrequent. Efforts of discom teams to check the irregularities are often thwarted by the law-defying people who function like organised gangs,” the spokesperson said.

“Power theft has taken the shape of organised crime and more active police support is needed to curb this menace.”

During an anti-power theft drive by BSES in July 2017, a young engineer lost his life and four other officials were seriously injured when they were attacked by power thieves in Jhul-Jhuli village in South West Delhi.

The BSES listed the high power theft areas in the capital as, among others, Najafgargh, Jaffarpur, Mundka, Badarpur, Shaheen Bagh, Karawal Nagar, Seelampur, Mandawali, Chandni Mahal, Nand Nagari, Turkman Gate, Yamuna Vihar, Daryaganj and Dallupura.

