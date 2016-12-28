2 injured in gunfight in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 29 (IANS) Two army soldiers were injured in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in an operation against the militants, police said.

The incident occurred when following a tip off, security forces surrounded Shahgund (Hajin) village of Bandipora district early morning.

There was information about some militants holed up in the area, the police said.

“When the security forces were tightening the cordon, militants fired at them injuring two army soldiers who were shifted to hospital.

“The perimetre was further tightened and searches are on to locate the hide outs,” the police added.

–IANS

sq/in