2 IS militants killed in US airstrike in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 17 (IANS) Two militants of the Islamic State (IS) terror group have been killed in an US and NATO-led airstrike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar, a government statement on Thursday.

“Two IS militants were killed following the coalition forces’ airstrike launched in Kakala area,” the statement read. Two heavy machine guns were also destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported.

This mountainous province, 120 km east of Kabul, has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants.

–IANS

