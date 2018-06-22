2 Israeli missiles land near Damascus airport

Damascus, June 26 (IANS) Two Israeli missiles landed near the international airport of Damascus after midnight on Tuesday, the media reported.

According to the Syrian state TV, activists on the ground, who reported the sound of explosion, said the Israeli missiles left a “medium” explosion, Xinhua reported.

The precise target of the fresh Israeli attack is still unknown.

Israel has repeatedly targeted military positions in Syria, including the airport of Damascus, on the pretext that it was targeting Iranian forces based in Syrian military sites.

