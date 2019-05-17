2 J&K policemen scale Mount Everest

Srinagar, May 21 (IANS) Two policemen from Jammu and Kashmir have scaled the Mount Everest, police said on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the policemen for their achievement. He tweeted: “The team comprised nine personnel from the IB and 2 of @JmuKmrPolice. I am proud of their achievement and wishing them success in their future end eavours.”

The state police said: “State governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and state DGP Dilbag Singh have congratulated selection grade constables Nazir Ahmed and Falial Singh for successfully scaling the Mount Everest.”

Four people from the state have scaled the Mount Everest in the past.

Sonam Paljor and Hero Wangyal from Leh district scaled the World’s highest peak during an army expedition in the past.

Rafiq Ahmad from the Valley, working for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Ram Singh from the Jammu region, working for the state police, have also scaled the Mount Everest.

