2 Jordan ministers resign after 21 killed in flash floods

Amman, Nov 2 (IANS) Two Jordanian ministers has resigned amid public pressure after flash floods killed 21 people last week, media reported.

Jordan’s Minister of Education Azmi Mahafza and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab submitted their resignations on Thursday following public uproar in the aftermath of the deadly flash floods that killed 21 Jordanians and Iraqis, mostly schoolchildren on a school trip, Xinhua reported.

King Abdullah II of Jordan ordered the formation of a committee to conduct an investigation into the accident, which occurred last Thursday near the Dead Sea area.

The two ministers’ resignation came after demands by citizens on social media and calls by lawmakers and activists for the resignation of those who are responsible for the accident.

The Ministry of Education said the school, which organised the trip to the Dead Sea area, violated the law as it received approval to hold the trip to Al Azraq area, but later changed the route to the Dead Sea area despite warning by the Civil Defence Department and the Jordan Meteorological Department of heavy rainfall last week that caused the flash floods.

–IANS

vc