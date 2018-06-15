2 killed, 19 injured in Bengal bus accident

Kolkata, June 17 (IANS) Two passengers were killed and at least 19 others were injured as the bus they were travelling in, rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Nadia’s Fulia town at around 3.30 am when the bus was coming back from the coastal town of Digha to Nadia’s Shantipur.

“Two passengers, Kishor Shikdar (32) and Manabendu Chatterjee (58), both residents of North 24 Parganas district, got killed in the bus accident near Fulia on Sunday. 19 others sustained injuries in the accident,” an officer from district police control said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and released after first aid as no one suffered serious injuries, officials said.

The drivers of both the vehicles fled from the spot after the accident and a search for them is on, the officer added.

–IANS

