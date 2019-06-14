2 killed, 5 injured in J&K river rafting accident

Srinagar, June 18 (IANS) Two people were killed and five others injured on Tuesday in a rafting accident in Lidder river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam hill station.

Tourism Department officials said that two people were killed and five injured during a rafting accident in Lidder river. “The injured have been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment,” officials said.

Officials clarified that the accident had nothing to do with the rafting championship being held in Lidder in the memory of Rouf Ahmad Dar, who died while saving five tourists during a rafting accident on June 1, 2019.

