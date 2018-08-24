2 killed in 5.9-magnitude Iran quake

Tehran, Aug 26 (IANS) At least two people were killed and 100 others injured when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Iran’s Kermanshah province on Sunday, authorities said.

The epicentre of the quake was almost 9 km from the city of Tazehabad and about 30 km from the city of Javanrud, reports CNN.

Both cities are close to the Iran-Iraq border. The earthquake struck at a depth of some 10 km.

Iran’s Emergency and Natural Disaster Agency told state-run Press TV that five rescue teams have been sent to the area.

Residents in Baghdad, Iraq, told CNN they felt the capital city shake. Baghdad is located about 342 km from the Iran border.

More than 400 people were killed when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake had struck Kermanshah in November 2017.

–IANS

ksk