2 killed in Germany shootout

Berlin, Oct 19 (IANS) A shootout in a German town on Friday left two people dead and two police officers injured, authorities said.

Sandra Giertsch, a spokesperson for the regional police in Rheinland-Palatinate state, said that a man and a woman were killed after a shootout with law enforcement agents in the town of Kirchheim an der Weinstraße, Efe news reported.

“The police intervened due to a dangerous situation in Kirchheim. This required the use of firearms,” the police said in a statement.

It said a female and male police officers were seriously injured. An investigation into the case was ongoing.

–IANS

soni/