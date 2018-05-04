2 killed in Germany train collision

Berlin, May 8 (IANS) At least two people have been killed in a collision between a passenger and a freight train in Germany.

According to German railway company Deutsche Bahn, the accident occurred when the regional passenger train crashed head-on into the standing freight train near Aichach railway station in Bavaria on Monday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

The train conductor and one passenger were killed and 14 others were injured in the collision. The cause of the accident and the speed at which the passenger train was travelling were still unknown on Tuesday.

The night-time collision was the second fatal train accident to occur in Bavaria on Monday. Earlier in the day, a car was hit by a train on a railway crossing and dragged along the rails for hundreds of metres. The driver and a passenger in the car both died in the accident.

