2 killed in Gurugram accident

Gurugram, May 6 (IANS) Two people were killed on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with an SUV in Gurugram, police said.

The victims, identified as Vinod Kumar Yadav and Kishor, died on the spot while another woman, a pilot with a private airlines, was seriously injured, a senior officer told IANS.

The vehicle, hired by the pilot, was headed to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“The woman has severe injuries on her chest and face. She is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and her condition is stable,” a doctor at the Medanta-The Medicity told IANS.

A case was registered against the SUV’s driver of SUV who escaped.

–IANS

pradeep/ksk/mr