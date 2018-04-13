2 killed in Indonesia quake

Jakarta, April 19 (IANS) A shallow earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Central Java region in Indonesia killing at least two persons, a disaster agency official said on Thursday.

Twenty-one others were injured and over 300 buildings were damaged in the quake that originated at a depth of 4 km at 1.28 p.m. on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 2,000 people have taken shelter in evacuation centres, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the natural disaster management agency.

According to the geophysics and meteorology agency, the worst impacts were in Kalibening as unstable condition of soil worsened the risks.

Nugroho said 316 houses, four mosques and two school buildings were destroyed. Some 200 soldiers, personnel from search and rescue office and disaster agency were jointly carrying out relief efforts.

Clean water and food is badly needed, he said.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes as it lies in the vulnerable “Pacific Ring of Fire” zone.

