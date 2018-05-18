2 killed in Netherlands plane crash

The Hague, May 22 (IANS) Two people were killed when their small plane crashed 15 minutes after taking off from Rotterdam The Hague Airport on Tuesday.

The two victims were the only people on board, Dutch News reported.

According to witnesses, the plane, a Cessna Reims F172N Skyhawk, was flying low and hit a tree before crashing in a field near Bergambacht. The plane made a movement that looked like a looping, they said.

Researchers from the Dutch Safety Board were investigating the incident.

–IANS

soni/vm