Bhubaneswar, April 13 (IANS) An infant was among two people killed on Friday when a bus in which they were travelling fell into a 30-feet deep gorge near Kalahandi in Odisha, police said. Thirty others were injured.

The bus plunged off a bridge on the National Highway 26 near Bhawanipatna after its driver lost control over the vehicle, a police officer said.

There were around 55 passengers in the bus, which was on its way from here to Bhawanipatna.

–IANS

