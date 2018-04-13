2 killed in small plane collision in Germany

Frankfurt, April 16 (IANS) At least persons have been killed after two small aircraft collided near Schwabisch Hall town in Germany’s Baden-Wurttemberg state , police said.

According to police, the incident on Sunday occurred as a sports plane and an ultralight aircraft “were approaching”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ultralight aircraft was burned out. Investigators assumed that the dead were the two pilots.

The rescuers had not penetrated to the crashed sports aircraft, because of a danger from the ejection seats, said a police spokesman.

The crash site was cordoned off. A police helicopter was on site and experts from the Federal Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau were called in.

–IANS

pgh/