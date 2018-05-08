2 killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 9 (IANS) Two civilians have been killed and 19 others injured after Taliban militants mounted a mortar attack in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Hafiz Goddi area in Bati Kot district at round 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. All injured were shifted to a Jalalabad hospital, a government statement said.

The Talibans have intensified attacks against security forces across the country after they launched their 2018 offensive late on April, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflicts with more than 3,430 civilians killed and over 7,000 injured in conflict-related incidents in 2017, UN figures said.

–IANS

in/